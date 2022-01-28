Update 1.6.0 is out

_No-Clowns,

Long waited 1.6.0 update is out and here are the changes:

First part of anti-cheat is implemented

Additional domination flag (4 flags total) across all maps except Shipyard & Clowntown

Domination spawn-point improvements

Improved order of weapons in Gun Game mode

Minor map improvements & optimizations

First person death camera

New Skin: Freedom Kyle (USA)

New Skin: Spetsnaz (Russia)

Base skin "No-Clown" is still available across all factions

How to change skin:

Loadout > Player Model > Select Faction > Select desired skin

Known issues:

Ragdoll issues with when new skins are in use. Will be patched soon™

Don't forget to join our Discord:_

https://discord.gg/cVRvZZVvx4

_PS:

Anti-cheat will consist of three parts total until its fully implemented, so please be patient.

Once again, thank you for your continuous support and patience. I was able to expand my team by recruiting a few of community moderators as well as a 3D guy. There is still more room to expand and I'm hoping to have another developer on my team to assist me with updates; fingers crossed everything goes as planned.

Complete Steamworks implementation (including achievements) should be completely done within next 48 hours, I'm hoping to finish it actually by the end of tomorrow (technically today, as it's past 4 am here already). Trading cards should be making its way to Clownfield by the end of next week. _