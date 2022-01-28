 Skip to content

军团战棋 Legion War update for 28 January 2022

v2.1.15

v2.1.15

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fix

Changed files in this update

军团战棋 Legion War Content Depot 975271
