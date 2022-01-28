Hotfix- Deflector Ver. 0.68d

Hello everyone! We're hoping you're enjoying your time in Deflector and we're glad that you are sending us your feedback, ideas and bug reports.

Bugs Squashed:

Solved an issue where players get stuck in the settings menu right after launching the game and clicking settings before the menu appears.

Solved an issue where Prototype costume was not available after completing Specimen Zero.

Ground collider fixed in the Jailer room.

Fixes:

Eradicator's Alpha boomerang return speed reduced

Eradicator's Alpha amount of deflects to reach maximum range are reduced by one.

Healing Stream in Hub base healing adjusted ( 10hp → 30hp)

Bridges in Magnetic Fields world now glow to be more visible

Localization:

Text for the button “Move Down” is fixed.

Don't forget to report any findings in our Discord or Steam Discussions.

We've also updated the FAQ with several questions:

Is there a story in the game?

Yes, it's hidden in the world and interactions and will be developing through other means besides the game as well.

Are there any tips for the quests and opening characters?

The game itself is made to be challenging whereas variations of the characters can be opened by looking at the Specimens and their respective challenges in the main menu. However, to open characters, to fully complete quest lines and open more content players need to learn more about the world and explore it.

How many characters are currently in the game?

Four characters with three variations each, which makes it around twelve different playstyles available to players in the game.