Version 4.2

Bugfix
- Pictures weren't localized due to script complications, this has been fixed.
CoreScript
- Updated CoreScript from 1.4.0 to 1.4.3
Gameplay
- Put a book on the table instead of the burnt note, to help players not miss this important item needed for the best ending of the game
Graphics
- Changed the way FullScreen options behave
Localization
- Added French localization
Messages
- Added extra padding to the end of messages to prevent certain letters in some languages to be cutoff
Optimizations
- Preloading some audio resources for better gameplay experience
- Numerous performance optimizations in scripts
Changed files in this update