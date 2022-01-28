 Skip to content

Scarred Stars: Traumatic Edition update for 28 January 2022

Version 4.2

Version 4.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix

  • Pictures weren't localized due to script complications, this has been fixed.

CoreScript

  • Updated CoreScript from 1.4.0 to 1.4.3

Gameplay

  • Put a book on the table instead of the burnt note, to help players not miss this important item needed for the best ending of the game

Graphics

  • Changed the way FullScreen options behave

Localization

  • Added French localization

Messages

  • Added extra padding to the end of messages to prevent certain letters in some languages to be cutoff

Optimizations

  • Preloading some audio resources for better gameplay experience
  • Numerous performance optimizations in scripts

