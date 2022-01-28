 Skip to content

Not For Broadcast update for 28 January 2022

Patch 2022.01.28b

Hey, broadcasters!

We have been truly overwhelmed by the reaction in the days since Not For Broadcast's release. Thank you all so much for your lovely reviews.

But! We have fixed a few minor bugs as a special treat, just for you. (I know, we shouldn't have!)

Patch notes
  • Control bindings now correctly save between game sessions and will no longer return to their default;
  • 'RS Flash Sale' advert now has its audio in sync with the video;
  • Some small UI fixes (menu navigation, crash message);
  • End Of Level report 'Back' button on the More Info page in the Level 1 tutorial can now be selected even if the player skips over that part of the tutorial;
  • Fixed the End Of Level report sometimes displaying the wrong day number;
  • Scoring fixes for Level 7;
  • Scoring fixed for when broadcasting Disrupt hacks, should no longer slowly lose audience;
  • Epilogue Tape names now localize correctly;
  • Fixed a UI clipping issue on advert names;
  • Minor scoring changes for Level 08-01;
  • Fixed a bug that caused Level 2 headlines to occasionally appear in Level 3;
  • Minor art asset fix;
  • Fixed an issue where a credits TV could show the wrong image.

