Patch 0.7.1 - 27th January 2022 is released!
Branch: Playtest-Default
What's new?
Debug Console
- This build provides debug console for a better playtesting experience
- Shift+F2 to Activate/Deactivate debug console
- Use "ListDebugStatus" to see all debug features
Sidequest
- First look at the new side quest system
- Transport goods between Silberblum storehouse and Pirnmill port for quest rewards!
Combat improvement
-Now in a fleet battle, guns are allowed to lock on and fire at secondary target(s)
Visual improvements
- New Character portrait for William Walter Wellington III
- New AK fleet background image (as William's backdrop)
- New Silberblum HQ background image (as Sigrun's backdrop)
- New Quest item sprites
- Smoke particles in ports now showing properly
- Update in-game logo assets from Airship Academy to Airship: Academy
UI/UX improvements
- Replace travel UI buttons with High-resolution assets
- Improve UX/UI for item transfer system inside the shipyard
- Better readability for item tooltip
- Better readability for enemy fleet UI
- Partial reskin of the travel screen UI
Miscellaneous
- Resistance bonus for larger protection parts
- Ship control types are now selectable (Classic turning and Advanced turning)
- Port facility systems are now refreshed upon quest completion
- Dramatic narration can no longer interfere with the combat gameplay
- Allow the player to middle-mouse click and pan around during immersive narration
- Change Ship-based encounter rendering range to 3,000m
- Remove boundary from traverse map
- Landmass for the Everspring region
Bug fixed
- Stackable item now working properly
- Shipyard's firing chain panel now working properly
