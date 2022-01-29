 Skip to content

Airship Academy Playtest update for 29 January 2022

Patch 0.7.1 - 27th January 2022 is released!

Branch: Playtest-Default

What's new?

Debug Console

  • This build provides debug console for a better playtesting experience
  • Shift+F2 to Activate/Deactivate debug console
  • Use "ListDebugStatus" to see all debug features

Sidequest

  • First look at the new side quest system
  • Transport goods between Silberblum storehouse and Pirnmill port for quest rewards!

Combat improvement

-Now in a fleet battle, guns are allowed to lock on and fire at secondary target(s)

Visual improvements

  • New Character portrait for William Walter Wellington III
  • New AK fleet background image (as William's backdrop)
  • New Silberblum HQ background image (as Sigrun's backdrop)
  • New Quest item sprites
  • Smoke particles in ports now showing properly
  • Update in-game logo assets from Airship Academy to Airship: Academy

UI/UX improvements

  • Replace travel UI buttons with High-resolution assets
  • Improve UX/UI for item transfer system inside the shipyard
  • Better readability for item tooltip
  • Better readability for enemy fleet UI
  • Partial reskin of the travel screen UI

Miscellaneous

  • Resistance bonus for larger protection parts
  • Ship control types are now selectable (Classic turning and Advanced turning)
  • Port facility systems are now refreshed upon quest completion
  • Dramatic narration can no longer interfere with the combat gameplay
  • Allow the player to middle-mouse click and pan around during immersive narration
  • Change Ship-based encounter rendering range to 3,000m
  • Remove boundary from traverse map
  • Landmass for the Everspring region

Bug fixed

  • Stackable item now working properly
  • Shipyard's firing chain panel now working properly

