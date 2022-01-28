 Skip to content

Skautfold: Knight's End update for 28 January 2022

Final Chapter - part 2 update.

-1 new story chapter.

-2 more combat allies.

-1 new zone.

-1 new combat arena.

-1 new enemy type.

-20 new examine spots.

-1 new song.

Only one chapter left to the final conclusion of the series. Should be a week~ to finish.

