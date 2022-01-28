Version 1.0.22.2: Bugfixes, Performance

I've mostly been busy with the diplomacy update - more on the state on that soon - but here is a minor update that fixes some crashes and visual issues, and improves performance:

Fixed combat performance problems caused by trying to play too many sound effects.

Fixed weapon beams not being drawn at certain angles.

Fixed crash at the end of LAN multiplayer combat.

Fixed crash on resuming combat setup with ships already placed.

Mod transfer is now faster, thanks to the ancient technique of "not transferring mods no one needs".

Fixed blazon (description) of coats of arms with scarpes.

Fixed fleet command bonus text.

When defeating a fleshcracker mad scientist, you're now more likely to discover fleshcrackers.

The combat performance improvements are thanks to a player sending in a recording of a problematic combat. So remember: if you encounter a bug or performance problem in combat, look up the recording afterwards and use the "Send Feedback" button in the recording to send it to me, so I can analyse it.