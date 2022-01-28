Version 1.0.22.2: Bugfixes, Performance

I've mostly been busy with the diplomacy update - more on the state on that soon - but here is a minor update that fixes some crashes and visual issues, and improves performance:
- Fixed combat performance problems caused by trying to play too many sound effects.
- Fixed weapon beams not being drawn at certain angles.
- Fixed crash at the end of LAN multiplayer combat.
- Fixed crash on resuming combat setup with ships already placed.
- Mod transfer is now faster, thanks to the ancient technique of "not transferring mods no one needs".
- Fixed blazon (description) of coats of arms with scarpes.
- Fixed fleet command bonus text.
- When defeating a fleshcracker mad scientist, you're now more likely to discover fleshcrackers.
The combat performance improvements are thanks to a player sending in a recording of a problematic combat. So remember: if you encounter a bug or performance problem in combat, look up the recording afterwards and use the "Send Feedback" button in the recording to send it to me, so I can analyse it.
Changed files in this update