 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 28 January 2022

Version 1.0.22.2: Bugfixes, Performance

Share · View all patches · Build 8104214 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've mostly been busy with the diplomacy update - more on the state on that soon - but here is a minor update that fixes some crashes and visual issues, and improves performance:

  • Fixed combat performance problems caused by trying to play too many sound effects.
  • Fixed weapon beams not being drawn at certain angles.
  • Fixed crash at the end of LAN multiplayer combat.
  • Fixed crash on resuming combat setup with ships already placed.
  • Mod transfer is now faster, thanks to the ancient technique of "not transferring mods no one needs".
  • Fixed blazon (description) of coats of arms with scarpes.
  • Fixed fleet command bonus text.
  • When defeating a fleshcracker mad scientist, you're now more likely to discover fleshcrackers.

The combat performance improvements are thanks to a player sending in a recording of a problematic combat. So remember: if you encounter a bug or performance problem in combat, look up the recording afterwards and use the "Send Feedback" button in the recording to send it to me, so I can analyse it.

Changed files in this update

Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
  • Loading history…
Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
  • Loading history…
Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
  • Loading history…
Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.