January Update (220128)

G'day mates,
Minor update this time around. Just some better UI in the editors and miscellaneous fixes. There were attempts to add music to bring more variety around but nothing I've made so far I can consider serviceable.
Neat Stuff
- Levels with unit limit set to zero now allow unlimited adding of units.
- Two new skirmish maps: "Two to Plunder" and "The Watering hole"
- Squads on the campaign preparation screen now display icons, colours and (most importantly) team colour.
- Unit editor now updates more often (particularly the unit's perceived value) and displays more technique details.
Bugfixes and tweaks
- Fixed defeat audio not playing when the AI wins matches.
- Fixed instances of units added to enemy teams being added to player teams.
- Popup window now relocates if it should go offscreen at all.
- Patrol Bot victory animation revised.
- Fixed instances of map editor being unable to scroll through the entire level.
Hope the new year is treating you all well.
Take it easy!
Changed files in this update