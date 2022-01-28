Patch to v1.01 released + known issues and plans for the future

Greetings Adventurers,

thank you all so much for trying out Reverie Knights Tactics, we have just released a patch with various fixes and improvements to the game - here is the list of changes the patch brings and some known issues/improvements we are working on:

Improvements:

Added keyboard hotkeys to battles. These keys are listed at the end of this post.

Added a VSync setting in the Options Menu.

Changed/fixed levelling up attribute points in the Customization Menu using a controller

Updated the magic puzzle (the second puzzle you encounter) to make it more clear how to solve it.

Bugfixes:

Minor Light Layering Fixes in certain battle Environments.

Fixed the Area Blaster achievement not being granted under specific circumstances.

Fixed Weakness affecting the healing amount of certain skills.

We're keeping an eye on your feedback and issues being raised, and we're working on tracking, testing and fixing these issues. Some of the ones we are currently working to fix as soon as possible are:

Problems running the game after switching to Windowed Mode:

We think we have identified the issue and we're working on updating it for the next patch. If you are affected by this issue and unable to launch the game, a temporary fix you can try on Windows is to delete the game's registry folder:

You will have to access the Windows Registry - search for "RegEdit" and run it (the "Registry Editor" app). Navigate to Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\40 Giants Entertainment\Reverie Knights Tactics - right click on the folder and delete it (screenshot to help you is at https://ibb.co/n0357jf)

This will delete all player settings and reset them to default values (including from Windowed to Fullscreen mode). It will not affect your saved games or any other programs. Let us know if it works or not for you, as it helps us track down the issue, and if you are having this issue in other platforms, we welcome your report as well.

Issues with controls when using a Gamepad:

If you are affected by this, let us know which Gamepad is being used, the operating system used (Windows/Linux/Mac), and if the problem exists since the game's launched, or it occurs when switching controls between keyboard and Gamepads. Also let us know if the issue presents itself when multiple Gamepads are connected at the same time.

Soft locks during battles:

We're trying to reproduce these cases and if you encounter a similar issue, we'd appreciate it if you would let us know what skill, enemy or any other circumstances and details of the incident.

We are also working on other improvements for the near future, for example:

Allowing players to redistribute their characters attributes during the game.

An update to the game's difficulty.

Thank you again for playing Reverie Knights Tactics, and for helping us improve the game with your feedback - we look forward to hearing more from you! Please don't be shy and post here on Steam in reviews and discussions, or come to our Discord server.

Battle Keybinds:

Directional Arrows - Navigate the tiles on the Grid.

Backspace/Tab - Cancel the selected Action

Enter - Confirm/Perform selected Action

F1 - Speed Up Battle

F2 - Toggle Objectives List

F3 - Camera Zoom Toggle

1/A - Select Basic Attack Skill. When available, pressing it again will toggle and select between Basic and Team Attack Skills.

2-4 - Select Character Skills

5/F - Select Focus Skill

6/G - Select Guard

7/M - Select Movement

8/C/I - Open Items Window. The Battle Items Window can also be closed by these keys.

X - Starts Battle