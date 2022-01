Hello, passengers,

After more than a year of working hard on our game, Re:Turn 2 - Runaway is finally live on Steam!

We have poured our souls into this game world and story over the past year, and we really hope you all enjoy playing it as much as we have enjoyed making it!

Have fun!

Red Ego team

PS. If you wish to report a bug or just chat with us about the game, visit our official Discord server.