GLIZZY GANG SHOWDOWN IS LIVE NOW!

Make way for a new star! Complete our challenges to get the Golden Hotshot costume 🏆

The time has come.

Raise the curtain, lower the spotlight, and get ready for 72 hours of challenges - all designed to really test your Fall Guys ability.

Starting January 28th, limber up and get going in the first of our Glizzy Gang challenges for S6! This season’s challenges are stacked with unique rewards including the first-ever appearance of the Golden Hotshot costume…

Three days. Six rewards. Nine challenges.

Here’s the first set of challenges for this season - complete them all to unlock the Golden Hotshot in all of its glory!

Reach Round 4 in Main Show - 100 Pts

Reach Final in Main Show - 100 Pts

Reach Round 4 in Duos - 100 Pts

Reach Final in Duos - 100 Pts

Win Duos - 200 Pts

Reach Round 4 in Squads - 100 Pts

Reach Final Round in Squads - 100 Pts

Win Squads - 200 Pts

Win Squads Show twice - 200 Pts

Here are the treats you’ll get for your efforts:

Glizzy VIP (Nickname) - 200 Pts

Rosebush (Pattern) - 400 Pts

Walking on Sunshine (Faceplate) - 600 Pts

Fall Star (Nameplate) - 800 Pts

Golden Hotshot (Lower Costume) - 1000 Pts

Golden Hotshot (Upper Costume) - 1200 Pts

We can’t wait to see how you fare. Catch you in the blunderdome!

~ The Fall Guys Team