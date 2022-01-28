Update #5 / 2.13 & Modding available now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention bus drivers! It's finally here! We just released Update #5 / 2.13 as well as the Modding Kit for Bus Simulator 21 on PC. The Modding Kit is available for download on the Epic Game Store. With the help of the Modding Kit, you can start to create your own maps, buses, skins and decals for the PC version of Bus Simulator 21!

Bus Simulator 21 Modding (PC)

Here is the link to the Bus Simulator 21 Modding Kit:

https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/p/bus-simulator-21--modding-kit

And here is the link to our extensive Bus Simulator 21 Modding Kit documentation:

https://stillalive.atlassian.net/wiki/spaces/BSM/pages/460718231/Getting+started

Important note: Because of technical reasons Modding is currently available for PC only. If it may be possible to make mods available on consoles at a later time can’t be promised yet. Please note that in Bus Simulator 21 the modding integration is organized via Mod.io (instead of the Steam Workshop used by the predecessor) - https://bus21.mod.io/

If you want to discuss your modding projects or need help from other modders we have prepared two modding forums for you:

Bus Simulator 21 Modding forum on Steam:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/976590/discussions/1/

Bus Simulator 21 Modding section on our astragon Discord server:

https://discord.gg/astragon

We are already looking forward to your creations! :-)

And not to forget…here are the detailed patch notes for Update 2.13 which includes a number of bug fixes and game improvements such as a brand-new news section, a fix for the “Passenger wants to get off” event, NPC buses are no longer waiting for an unreasonable amount of time at bus stops etc.

Patch notes: Bus Simulator 21 Update 2.13:

New Features:

Ingame News Feed

Ingame Modding Support via Mod.io

Accessibility Features:

Improved mouse steering

On screen narration for bus stops on the map screen

Subtitled passenger barks so you can now read about the risky burrito

Improvements:

NPC Buses no longer wait for an unreasonable amount of time at bus stops so player will not find themselves waiting

Improved pedestrian behavior on Seaside Valley map

Passengers now show visible tickets when being inspected

On company creation, it is now optional to reset the driver settings

Time warping now displays the correct time on the HUD clock to show time warp progress accurately

NPC umbrellas now work as intended with more color variations

Ramp reminder pop up is now shown for the intended time to lower impact on player HUD

Mercedes-Benz eCitaro buses are now accelerating at a more realistic rate based on community feedback

eCitaro buses now have a new soundset (buttons, doors, engine) we recorded from an actual eCitaro bus

Adjusted cashier positions in both eCitaro buses for better usability

Setra 418 LE lights have been optimized for improved performance

Adjusted sun blinds on Scania buses so they no longer negatively impact visibility

New input actions bindings are now merged with custom user input bindings

Bug Fixes:

Passengers do not get stuck in bus doors anymore when trying to leave the bus

Drive event “Passenger needs to get off” is triggered properly

Brake lights now work as intended when assisted gearing is deactivated

No oversized umbrellas anymore

Alexander Dennis Enviro200 opens doors again when driven by a NPC

MAN Lion’s City 18C rear display now displays the whole route (ID + Destination)

Fixed missing cockpit interactable for far lights on IVECO BUS Urbanway 18m

Your Bus Simulator team