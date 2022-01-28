Yavi Update 1.06

Fixed the following:
-Added a little dust animation in the Junkyards
-Faster-paced battle (no more waiting for nothing after each attack)
-Improved damage calculations
-No more autorun-dialogues (except Intro and Outro which is needed for a good synchro)
-Added Yavi's face to the menu in the beginning of a game (when he has no robots)
-Fixed some language issues
-Got rid of the cursed sign (sorry for that, I didn't mean to offend anybody)
-Added a few more little easter eggs
-Fixed some bugs
Changed files in this update