 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Yavi update for 28 January 2022

Yavi Update 1.06

Share · View all patches · Build 8103845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the following:

-Added a little dust animation in the Junkyards

-Faster-paced battle (no more waiting for nothing after each attack)

-Improved damage calculations

-No more autorun-dialogues (except Intro and Outro which is needed for a good synchro)

-Added Yavi's face to the menu in the beginning of a game (when he has no robots)

-Fixed some language issues

-Got rid of the cursed sign (sorry for that, I didn't mean to offend anybody)

-Added a few more little easter eggs

-Fixed some bugs

Changed files in this update

Yavi Content Depot 1814511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.