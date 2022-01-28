The update 22.01.28 for Renryuu: Ascension is now available!
Changes:
- Added an exchange system for the vanguard's artifacts to the caravaan which appears every few turns in front of Aldlyn on the overview map.
- When you're on the route to help Mike and the rebels in Dorgania, you get three new quests from him. The last quest leads to a CG scene with Sinrul.
[This scene will also become available on the government route of the events in Dorgania in a future update.]
- 2 new items become available in during one of the new quests with Mike: Stinky Lotion protects you from random encounters for 100 steps, and the Obedience Drug will preserve your TPs for the next battle for 50 steps.
- "Monster Repel Perfume" protects you from random encounters for 50 steps and can be bought from the herbalist in Aldlyn. (It's the weaker version of the Stinky Lotion)
- New armor "Stinky Coat" can be bought in Calterburry.
- "Safety Shoes" can now be bought in Kagabangui.
- "Talisman of Preservation" can be bought in Crysthaven, until Elly's events are advanced so far that the trader disappears. It can also be found in a chest in the prison in Luolambo.
- Fixed a bug with Nina's event.
- Added an anti-frustration system to the spike riddle during the second attack against the assassins with Flaire and her thieves. The system will automatically disable all spikes after you failed too often.
- New event when you talk with Trey at the sleeping chambers. Requires the laboratory on the overview map built, the vanguard battle system to be unlocked, the first appearance of female Ryen at the bathhouse, and the sex scene with Kavrala.
- The laboratory in Central now has a proper map, and can be entered via the worldmap after it was built.
- You can buy a scroll to increase Ryen's eloquence by 3 in Lalizan and Siriveta now.
