Kingshunt Retrospect

Happy new year Kingshunt Community!

It’s a new exciting year ahead! The perfect time to sit back and take a good look at the past year, to celebrate everything nice and important that happened to us over these last twelve months. We have made incredible progress and learned much since we started this journey together with all of you. 2021 was a busy year for the Kingshunt team and we accomplished multiple big wins for Vaki Games and Kingshunt.

Development Stage

2021 was the year we fully opened for playtesting, and so many important things happened to Kingshunt. Your thoughts and ideas on what you would like to see continue to help us shape Kingshunt into the game we're developing today.

We were getting ready to launch Kingshunt early access in fall 2021, but we saw that we needed to put more time into the game to make it a more polished experience and satisfy your needs. We signed a publishing deal with A-List Games which enabled us to create even more content and as well marketing efforts for the title.

In-Game Changes

Over the course of 2021, Kingshunt stayed true to itself, yet also got bigger, deeper, and more diverse. We reworked the game mode and utilities almost from scratch. This also made it possible for us to introduce a new symmetric game mode focused on more competitive playstyles. Utilities are now the same for both sides and you can customize your loadouts. Our early tests have already shown its FUN.

We can’t wait to show you these changes and get your feedback on them, in upcoming playtests. More details on our plans for a playtest coming soon!

We’ve said it before and we’ll carry on saying it - THANK YOU. To all of you who joined in, we simply can’t do this without you and all your awesome feedback which has gone toward the ongoing development of Kingshunt.



Vaki Team