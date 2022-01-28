 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

HighFleet update for 28 January 2022

Changelog version 1.15

Share · View all patches · Build 8103759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! We have updated the version of the game. This time only bug fixes and improvements.

  1. Fixed the bug with fuel for strike forces.
  2. Fixed a bug with enemy refueling in hidden cities.
  3. Fixed bugs and exploits with refueling and repairing aircraft.
  4. Fixed the drawing of the squadron on the global map after it sends/returns aircraft.
  5. Fixed bug with sublists in editor.
  6. Added exit from the battle to the title screen.
  7. Fixed a bug which caused a money penalty after losing negotiations.
  8. Fixed bug with combining module slots when repairing ships.
  9. Fixed bug with disappearance of player's ships.
  10. Corrected armor weight.
  11. Fixed bug with reloading of player's APS.
  12. Fixed crash in map mode when using navigational tools.
  13. In the battle incorrectly calculated sectors where you can shoot depending on the overlap of the guns and turn the ship's hull.
  14. Fixed bug with possibility to choose a transport at campaign start (it was sold at once).
  15. Fixed bug with freezing ELINT level in player's squadron.
  16. Fixed bug with displaying the purchase price in Supplies for last money.
  17. Fixed a bug which caused the GUI to not update when merging squadrons in map mode, such as the list of available missiles.
  18. Fixed the incorrect position of the thrust slider in map mode during detailing.
  19. Added ability to move the camera while dragging.
  20. Fixed errors with display of squadron's flying range on the map and on the mini-screen.
  21. Fixed corrected shells operation.
  22. Fixed mathematical calculation of the weight of the systems in the ship.
  23. Fixed an error in fuel purchase calculations due to rounding.
  24. Added bindings for 4 and 5 mouse buttons.
  25. Bindings for up/down/left/right buttons now work in map mode and editor.
  26. Fixed incorrect amount of resources for armor modules and hull parts.
  27. Fixed disappearance of Supplies after a battle in a captured city.
  28. 57mm and 100mm in one ship are now assigned to different firing buttons.
  29. Small fix in player warning logic on IRST.
  30. Fixed bug with AI use of nuclear weapons.
  31. Marching engines can be rotated 90 degrees.
  32. Added correct torque for marching engines.
  33. Each enemy ship uses only one type of special ammo (as does the player).

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1434951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.