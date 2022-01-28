Changelog version 1.15

Hi everyone! We have updated the version of the game. This time only bug fixes and improvements.
- Fixed the bug with fuel for strike forces.
- Fixed a bug with enemy refueling in hidden cities.
- Fixed bugs and exploits with refueling and repairing aircraft.
- Fixed the drawing of the squadron on the global map after it sends/returns aircraft.
- Fixed bug with sublists in editor.
- Added exit from the battle to the title screen.
- Fixed a bug which caused a money penalty after losing negotiations.
- Fixed bug with combining module slots when repairing ships.
- Fixed bug with disappearance of player's ships.
- Corrected armor weight.
- Fixed bug with reloading of player's APS.
- Fixed crash in map mode when using navigational tools.
- In the battle incorrectly calculated sectors where you can shoot depending on the overlap of the guns and turn the ship's hull.
- Fixed bug with possibility to choose a transport at campaign start (it was sold at once).
- Fixed bug with freezing ELINT level in player's squadron.
- Fixed bug with displaying the purchase price in Supplies for last money.
- Fixed a bug which caused the GUI to not update when merging squadrons in map mode, such as the list of available missiles.
- Fixed the incorrect position of the thrust slider in map mode during detailing.
- Added ability to move the camera while dragging.
- Fixed errors with display of squadron's flying range on the map and on the mini-screen.
- Fixed corrected shells operation.
- Fixed mathematical calculation of the weight of the systems in the ship.
- Fixed an error in fuel purchase calculations due to rounding.
- Added bindings for 4 and 5 mouse buttons.
- Bindings for up/down/left/right buttons now work in map mode and editor.
- Fixed incorrect amount of resources for armor modules and hull parts.
- Fixed disappearance of Supplies after a battle in a captured city.
- 57mm and 100mm in one ship are now assigned to different firing buttons.
- Small fix in player warning logic on IRST.
- Fixed bug with AI use of nuclear weapons.
- Marching engines can be rotated 90 degrees.
- Added correct torque for marching engines.
- Each enemy ship uses only one type of special ammo (as does the player).
