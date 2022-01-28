 Skip to content

Tennis Elbow Manager 2 update for 28 January 2022

Build 71 - SubBuild 2022.1.28

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features :

  • Sound : new umpire voices, 1 from the UK, 1 from the US and 1 in German (thanks to Paulie, Bob Madden & Patrick Geyer !), and the base umpire voices have been redone as well
  • Modding : new way to Mod the Grunt, all the court sounds, and the Umpire announcements => https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic60-33725.php
  • Hall of Fame : updated all the real records to the end of 2021

Changes :

  • World Tour : the women now serve about 4km/h faster when they have 50% in their Service Power skill
  • World Tour : the players get tired faster if you have chosen to play with fewer sets than in real life (eg: a 1-set match instead of a best-of-3-set match)

Bug Fixes :

  • Menu : the selection with a controller could get blocked in the "Exit current match" screen
  • Gameplay : the service line was seen as bigger than it was by the line judges
  • Gameplay : fixed a crash that could happen when pressing the acceleration buttons right before starting to serve
  • Animation : the player could jerk left/right before hitting the ball with the Fast Autopositionning (and possibly in some other situations)
  • World Tour : your player was sleeping (and thus wasn't resting) if you had played too much during the same day (ie: playing singles + doubles)
  • World Tour : Junior ranking was changing on reload during the 1st year of your career

