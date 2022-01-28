PvP Mode(beta) & Custom Skin

Hi, all! ːsteamhappyː

As we've mentioned in the latest note, the new big modes are updated.

New Features

1. Arena (PvP mode)

Arena mode is our newly introduced PvP mode.

It's basically an auto-battler based on 3MH's systems with some convenient features.

You can fight with other players, but you can take enough time to set strategies

because battles' are not done in real-time.





You can access arena mode from the main menu.

In 'Ranked Battle' mode(center), you can fight with other players.

And your rank and score change regarding the result of battles.

In 'Casual Battle' mode(right), you can fight with other players but it doesn't affect your rank and score.

We'll also update the real-time 'Friendly battle' mode later on.

Currently, there are 20 original heroes are available in the Arena mode.

Not like the original PvE play, the heroes only do their basic attack.

(They do nothing if a hero has no basic attack ability!)

But in Arena, you can teach a mana skill by dragging it on a hero.

A hero with a mana skill automatically uses it per the cool time of the taught card.

In Arena mode, the win and loss are decided by line.

Your score changes by the result of the battle and the opponent's rank.





What's mainly different from the original mode in reward is the 'Synergy' system.

You can add a synergy token to a hero.

And depending on the number of synergies applied to the heroes in the field, the set effect of each synergy will be activated.

For example, the set effect based on the number of fixed damage synergies is:

2 set: When enemies take fixed damage, they also get 1 poisoning.

4 set: In addition, when an enemy takes fixed damage, apply Irrecoverable state to the enemy.

6 set: In addition, when an enemy takes fixed damage, that damage is doubled.

Remove a Hero Shield per 1 fixed damage.

We'll run the Arena mode for the beta now.

After the mode is stabilized, we plan to operate it as a season system.

Hope you guys enjoy it! ːsteamhappyː

2. Skin Customizing

Now you can create your own hero skin.

Click the rightmost item, 'Custom Skin'.

Press the 'Open Folder' and open the custom skin directory.

Edit a hero skin and press the 'update' button.

The edited skin is applied.

Additional Feature

The former 'Statistics' menu is changed into the 'Info' tab.

Info tab includes the initial 'Statistics' and 'Wiki'.

Statistics

The new layout 'Statistics' screen has been changed so that you can identify all achievements.

Wiki

Wiki tab has been updated to identify the information of loot, tile, buff, debuff, keyword, and Arena synergy.