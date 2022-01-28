Dancing to the Music! | Music Week Winners - Conqueror's Blade Music Week

Hello there Warlords,

The Music Week has come to a perfect conclusion. We have received plenty of wonderful creations, but as there is a limit to the number of winners, we will be unable to issue rewards to everyone. Even so, thank you all so much for your submissions! And to encourage everyone to take part in more of our community events, we will be issuing an extra reward of 600 Sovereigns to those who submitted videos but didn't end up being one of those awarded.

Thank you, everyone! You are the lifeblood of Conqueror's Blade! May your victories be plenty!

Item rewards will be issued within 7 working days and titles with the Feb. 17 update.

Check whether you have received any bonus Sovereigns within 7 days. If we have missed anyone, send us your video link to cb_support@boomingtech.com and we'll check it out.

Check out this link or more info on the rewards:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/835570/announcements/detail/3101291279867807351

Shoutout to Bangers Award List (Nickname//ID//Server):

碧蓝航线总指挥官 // 135759204556 // JC

태양전사 // 38988780224 // JC

Torao // 666431261004 // DI

Zurr // 340749784353 // EF

无限剑制 // 18202354552 // DI

ひきだし // 403117154552 // LA

破军丶丸丸丸丸子 // 339526564556 // LA

Undressed // 842084794552 // DI

// 884651811002 // LA

すーぱーはむ // 14599504552 // DI

Let's Hit the Vibe Award List (Nickname//ID//Server):

#1

赤備 // 925112044552 // DI

YouTube

#2

TINBO // 904989254552 // DI

YouTube

#3

统公瑾 // 496015940227 // DI

https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1kZ4y1f7JT?spm_id_from=333.999.0.0

#4

StadtfeldKallen // 544801094553 // LA

YouTube