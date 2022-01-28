 Skip to content

Haven Park update for 28 January 2022

The Holiday Season has ended

Share · View all patches · Build 8103581 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sadly, the Holiday season has come to an end in Haven Park as well! But fear not, you can still finish your already started Christmas quest. And if you have not started it yet: Santa will be back next Christmas! :)

Changed files in this update

Haven Park Windows Depot 1549551
  • Loading history…
Haven Park MacOS Depot 1549552
  • Loading history…
Haven Park Linux SteamOS Depot 1549553
  • Loading history…
