Sadly, the Holiday season has come to an end in Haven Park as well! But fear not, you can still finish your already started Christmas quest. And if you have not started it yet: Santa will be back next Christmas! :)
Haven Park update for 28 January 2022
The Holiday Season has ended
Patchnotes via Steam Community
