Ver 1.0.1 released!

Addition of supported languages
-The following languages have been added. Korean Traditional Russian Vietnamese
Enhanced performance
-Added some character movement in the epilogue, such as passing IDs
-Added staging of items in shooting mode
Bug fixes
-Fixed terrain in some areas (Area2, Area4) that caused clogging.
-Fixed an area where it was possible to skip sequences. (Area2)
-Added support for keyboard UI in some actions.
-Fixed a bug that caused enemies to disappear in rare cases.
-Fixed an unintended terrain behavior (water surface judgment)
-Modified some specifications of the last boss.
-Changed Yamato's left and right terrain to spikes.
Changed files in this update