Transiruby update for 28 January 2022

Ver 1.0.1 released!

Transiruby update for 28 January 2022

Ver 1.0.1 released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Addition of supported languages

-The following languages have been added. Korean Traditional Russian Vietnamese

Enhanced performance

-Added some character movement in the epilogue, such as passing IDs

-Added staging of items in shooting mode

Bug fixes

-Fixed terrain in some areas (Area2, Area4) that caused clogging.

-Fixed an area where it was possible to skip sequences. (Area2)

-Added support for keyboard UI in some actions.

-Fixed a bug that caused enemies to disappear in rare cases.

-Fixed an unintended terrain behavior (water surface judgment)

-Modified some specifications of the last boss.

-Changed Yamato's left and right terrain to spikes.

