Welcome to play Mess Adventures 2.！Players have generally responded well to this game, but in addition to bugs in some places, there are some levels that are more difficult to reason about. We have lowered the reasoning difficulty of some levels to make it easier for everyone to pass the level while maintaining the original design. Thank you all for your support! If you have other comments or suggestions, please contact!
Mess Adventures 2 update for 28 January 2022
Some bug fixes and difficulty adjustments
Patchnotes via Steam Community
