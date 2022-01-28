 Skip to content

Mess Adventures 2 update for 28 January 2022

Some bug fixes and difficulty adjustments

Build 8103503

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to play Mess Adventures 2.！Players have generally responded well to this game, but in addition to bugs in some places, there are some levels that are more difficult to reason about. We have lowered the reasoning difficulty of some levels to make it easier for everyone to pass the level while maintaining the original design. Thank you all for your support! If you have other comments or suggestions, please contact!

Changed files in this update

Mess Adventures 2 Content Depot 1520851
  • Loading history…
