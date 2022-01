This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I switched and successfully compiled the game on GMS2. I hope this will help to eliminate old errors with the loss of surfaces and other "engine" bugs.

If nothing critical has broken, then we will move to it completely.

Advantages of gms2

+90% fps

More useful features for working with graphics (?)

It compiles and loads faster, which will speed up work a little over on a long distance.

Please, test the beta branch.

Thank you.