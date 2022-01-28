Patch 15 KUR V 0.8.11

Ever have one of those weeks where you want to do what you want to do but then your day job comes and kicks you in the face? We'll that's what we had this week, with steel toed boots no less. Even so, we stayed up to the wee hours of the night to get you some juicy UPDATES... well not that juicy, but there's a few drops of blood oozing from this steak.

Updates

Updates to various cutscenes throughout the game.

Balance and polish to the HQ Approach and HQ Levels

Bug Fixes

Bug Fixes Fixed a bug causing dodge balls in the school not to go throw the force wall.

Fixed a bug causing the Arachnobot boss cutscene to jank up big time after loading a save.

Fixed a number of other small bugs.

Yeah, yeah, I know. Its small and mediocre. Barely worthy of the name KURSday update. But stay tuned, we've got some big things in store for you in the next couple weeks! Keep kickin'!