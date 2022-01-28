 Skip to content

Help Me! update for 28 January 2022

[Update/ Fixed Information]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Fixed a bug where the normal ending appeared after collecting the last happy ending

2.Fixed a bug where the game stopped while credit was in progress

Have a happy & healthy 2022 :)

happy New Year!

Changed files in this update

