1.Fixed a bug where the normal ending appeared after collecting the last happy ending
2.Fixed a bug where the game stopped while credit was in progress
Have a happy & healthy 2022 :)
happy New Year!
Help Me! update for 28 January 2022
[Update/ Fixed Information]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
1.Fixed a bug where the normal ending appeared after collecting the last happy ending
Help Me! Content Depot 1557781
- Loading history…
Help Me! Mac Depot 1557782
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update