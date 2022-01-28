 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

BeatBeat update for 28 January 2022

S.P.B.W. Update, Part 13: New Level, Lots of Tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 8103104 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • New Level: Pyrotechnique (Grow)
  • You now look cooler when you touch surfaces
  • Mods can now be equipped/unequipped from the level confirmation screen
  • Added visual confirmation when settings are saved on main menu

Tweaks/Fixes:

  • Optimized particle culling (mashers on AutoBeat will no longer cause lag on weaker CPU's)
  • Moving player via manual-checkpoint in level editor no longer modifies player's Z coordinates (aka you re no longer behind beats)
  • Updated tutorials + added easter egg to Zen tutorial
  • Fixed platform-painting being completely deactivated oops
  • Fixed platforms being painted when you were clicking on a button above them
  • Fixed an issue where cameras could not be placed when SongStartOffset is set to very high values
  • Fixed issue where rails would count as terrain sometimes and do weeeeird things
  • File-selection screens more accurately describe which files you're looking at (audio or image files)
  • Cameras added to level editor timeline now account for player's calibration
  • Updated lock images in The Shop
  • Reworked unlock requirements in The Shop
  • Cursed mods are now available to unlock from the start
  • Reduced bloom on Adaptation (Flourish)
  • Increased timing forgiveness on tap tutorial
  • Fixed unintended particles spawning when returning to a checkpoint
  • Beach Filler (Flourish): Moved the beach ball in the middle of the ocean a bit to the left

Changed files in this update

BeatBeat for PC Depot 1225841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.