S.P.B.W. Update, Part 13: New Level, Lots of Tweaks

New Content:
- New Level: Pyrotechnique (Grow)
- You now look cooler when you touch surfaces
- Mods can now be equipped/unequipped from the level confirmation screen
- Added visual confirmation when settings are saved on main menu
Tweaks/Fixes:
- Optimized particle culling (mashers on AutoBeat will no longer cause lag on weaker CPU's)
- Moving player via manual-checkpoint in level editor no longer modifies player's Z coordinates (aka you re no longer behind beats)
- Updated tutorials + added easter egg to Zen tutorial
- Fixed platform-painting being completely deactivated oops
- Fixed platforms being painted when you were clicking on a button above them
- Fixed an issue where cameras could not be placed when SongStartOffset is set to very high values
- Fixed issue where rails would count as terrain sometimes and do weeeeird things
- File-selection screens more accurately describe which files you're looking at (audio or image files)
- Cameras added to level editor timeline now account for player's calibration
- Updated lock images in The Shop
- Reworked unlock requirements in The Shop
- Cursed mods are now available to unlock from the start
- Reduced bloom on Adaptation (Flourish)
- Increased timing forgiveness on tap tutorial
- Fixed unintended particles spawning when returning to a checkpoint
- Beach Filler (Flourish): Moved the beach ball in the middle of the ocean a bit to the left
