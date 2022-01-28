More Achievements, Less Bugs

- Added 11 new in-game achievements to Ficterra
- Added 8 new Steam achievements to the game
- Paint Chooser window now closes when pressing escape
- Icons for some crafting recipes no longer have weird textures
- Spiders now move correctly on half cubes
- Fixed a bug causing descriptions to not show up from some crafting plans
- Marble Tiles, Light Marble Tiles, and Angled Marble tiles now have descriptions
- Clicking the exit button in the Cubeopedia now exits
- Mining explosives now work on the client in multiplayer
- Animals now follow correctly in multiplayer
- Fixed a bug where the player would get removed from the game on the client in multiplayer when riding a surfboard too far
- Offhand items should now show correctly for other players in multiplayer
- Fixed a bug where you could be attacked by invisible enemies in multiplayer
- Item instance data should now be correctly sent to the client in multiplayer / clients can now read books
