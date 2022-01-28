 Skip to content

Ficterra update for 28 January 2022

More Achievements, Less Bugs

Ficterra update for 28 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 11 new in-game achievements to Ficterra
  • Added 8 new Steam achievements to the game
  • Paint Chooser window now closes when pressing escape
  • Icons for some crafting recipes no longer have weird textures
  • Spiders now move correctly on half cubes
  • Fixed a bug causing descriptions to not show up from some crafting plans
  • Marble Tiles, Light Marble Tiles, and Angled Marble tiles now have descriptions
  • Clicking the exit button in the Cubeopedia now exits
  • Mining explosives now work on the client in multiplayer
  • Animals now follow correctly in multiplayer
  • Fixed a bug where the player would get removed from the game on the client in multiplayer when riding a surfboard too far
  • Offhand items should now show correctly for other players in multiplayer
  • Fixed a bug where you could be attacked by invisible enemies in multiplayer
  • Item instance data should now be correctly sent to the client in multiplayer / clients can now read books

