- Fixed crash when cancelling the teleport card with keyboard/controller
- Fixed "moving background" option set to off preventing the stage from sliding down to reveal the final boss
- Fixed "moving background" option preventing parallaxing backgrounds during transitions
- Fixed being able to die after winning
- Fixed sever attack changing the layer of the targeted enemy
- Fixed mouse enemy spitting out the non-foil version of a card after taking a foil card
- Fixed card staying visible at bottom of screen if not moving when mouse enemy grabs it
- Fixed softlock caused by killing final boss with revive
- Fixed cards being playable when reviving
- Fixed stacked cards spawned from leaf enemy
- Fixed reduced turn radius not resetting after shrinking ends
- Fixed poker chip stack spawning poker chips in the same direction (for real this time)
- Adjusted bee boss enemy spawn rate (slows down the more there are on screen)
- Adjusted bee boss hitbox
- Adjusted leaf enemy hitbox
- Adjusted cloud enemy card spawn rate
Heck Deck update for 28 January 2022
heck deck v1.0.3b patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Heck Deck Content Depot 1606211
- Loading history…
Dépôt : Heck Deck Mac Depot 1606212
- Loading history…
Dépôt : Heck Deck Linux Depot 1606213
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update