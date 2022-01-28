 Skip to content

Heck Deck update for 28 January 2022

heck deck v1.0.3b patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crash when cancelling the teleport card with keyboard/controller
  • Fixed "moving background" option set to off preventing the stage from sliding down to reveal the final boss
  • Fixed "moving background" option preventing parallaxing backgrounds during transitions
  • Fixed being able to die after winning
  • Fixed sever attack changing the layer of the targeted enemy
  • Fixed mouse enemy spitting out the non-foil version of a card after taking a foil card
  • Fixed card staying visible at bottom of screen if not moving when mouse enemy grabs it
  • Fixed softlock caused by killing final boss with revive
  • Fixed cards being playable when reviving
  • Fixed stacked cards spawned from leaf enemy
  • Fixed reduced turn radius not resetting after shrinking ends
  • Fixed poker chip stack spawning poker chips in the same direction (for real this time)
  • Adjusted bee boss enemy spawn rate (slows down the more there are on screen)
  • Adjusted bee boss hitbox
  • Adjusted leaf enemy hitbox
  • Adjusted cloud enemy card spawn rate

