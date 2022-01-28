Revised Pagoda Update!

Howdy! This is the first of three large updates which will go out over the next couple of weeks. This update includes the new Pagoda building style to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. There are also some new decorations and we have now added unique styles for all of the windmills, water towers and fences. This update also includes some major optimizations and many bug fixes.

We were off to a bumpy start with this update, however, we have now fixed all of the issues that were causing save data to be lost. For anyone that loaded and saved their game during the short timeframe the original patch was live, if you lost any data that will unfortunately still be gone. For everyone else, there's shouldn't be any issues. We really apologise for the hassle, if you get any issues with bits of your world not saving please send us a bug report asap.

Memory usage per frame was reduced by around 95% and we solved the memory leak issue. Keymapping support will be in very soon, within a week from now. We have also been working on controller support and that will be out in an update within the next 3-4 weeks.

We have been moving into a new office and expanding the team over the past month, so things have been very very busy. We will be completely settled in over the next couple of weeks and we are ready to hit the ground running this year with many exceptionally large updates. There will also be a Dev Diary going up on our YouTube Channel in the next couple of days to go over the details of this update.

~ Julian

See below for the full patch details.

+ New features this patch:

New Pagoda building style.

New lantern and combat dummy deco items.

Pagoda windmill, water tower and fence styles.

Stone windmill, water tower and fence styles.

Ornate windmill, water and fence styles.

! Bugs and issues resolved this patch:

Fixed issues with corrupt saving and loading of saved data.

”Day in Paradise” Steam achievement not working correctly.

Crops sometimes disappearing between scene changes.

Major improvements with memory usage through gameplay.

Issues with refinery being able to light with no fuel and not working properly.

Building list in the town not showing the bottom row of decor items.

Major building fading optimizations, improving performance while any buildings are on screen.

Problems with the Save and Quit button sometimes not saving correctly.

NPC names being mismatched sometimes.

Several areas around the island in which you can get stuck on geometry.

Removing a farm while hovering over a crop keeps the hover effect stuck on.

Removed ability to duplicate items in a refinery.

Building fading happening at different speeds for player built/NPC housing.

Issues with build fading causing building pieces to turn black.

Fisherman now includes dialogue to suggest where the last weapon in the set is.

~ More changes coming very soon: