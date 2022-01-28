Pre-launch update v.1.2.4.7

Fixed santa end audio trying to be played on the wrong levels!

Fixed multiplayer 'waiting for other players' host message

Fixed steering sensitivity option in settings menu

Adjusted intensity of the reflection probe in table top B track

Disabled the ability to start a multiplayer race with no players in it

Stopped race starting even after everyone drops out during countdown

Fixed 'new vehicle unlocked' graphic pointing to vehicles that had previously been unlocked

Improved multiplayer connection process

Fixed trucks that were impossible to unlock (Army Strong and Gone Tourin')

Added truck previews to head to head events

New head to head graphic

Added new orange strip to event level graphics

Stopped controller ffb continuing over pause menu

Fixed difficulty settings of two random slow/fast vehicles

Removed old debug statements

Fixed 'new truck unlock' graphic not disappearing when it's the final truck and you choose the final truck

Added Cave Cup to grand prix

Added Lil' Bug vehicle back in (prize for Cave Cup)

Fixed missing colliders on Christmas presents (in winter levels)

Capped levelling up at level 50

Removed 'under construction' from driving school graphic

Updated truck preview graphics compression settings to remove artifacts

Added target time for time trials to in-game UI (both VR and non-VR)

Fixed time display on unlocked events previews

Made previously completed events reward less XP

Fixed storage of correct placement in time trial events