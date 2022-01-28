Fixed santa end audio trying to be played on the wrong levels!
Fixed multiplayer 'waiting for other players' host message
Fixed steering sensitivity option in settings menu
Adjusted intensity of the reflection probe in table top B track
Disabled the ability to start a multiplayer race with no players in it
Stopped race starting even after everyone drops out during countdown
Fixed 'new vehicle unlocked' graphic pointing to vehicles that had previously been unlocked
Improved multiplayer connection process
Fixed trucks that were impossible to unlock (Army Strong and Gone Tourin')
Added truck previews to head to head events
New head to head graphic
Added new orange strip to event level graphics
Stopped controller ffb continuing over pause menu
Fixed difficulty settings of two random slow/fast vehicles
Removed old debug statements
Fixed 'new truck unlock' graphic not disappearing when it's the final truck and you choose the final truck
Added Cave Cup to grand prix
Added Lil' Bug vehicle back in (prize for Cave Cup)
Fixed missing colliders on Christmas presents (in winter levels)
Capped levelling up at level 50
Removed 'under construction' from driving school graphic
Updated truck preview graphics compression settings to remove artifacts
Added target time for time trials to in-game UI (both VR and non-VR)
Fixed time display on unlocked events previews
Made previously completed events reward less XP
Fixed storage of correct placement in time trial events
RC Rush update for 28 January 2022
Pre-launch update v.1.2.4.7
Fixed santa end audio trying to be played on the wrong levels!
Changed files in this update