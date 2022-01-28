 Skip to content

Laypo Simulator update for 28 January 2022

Lighting, Fences, Upgrades and more!

Last edited by Wendy

v0.3.0.19:

Added:

  • Chickens now have a sitting down animation for when it's night time
  • When interacting with chickens , the happiness, egg readiness and actions are now displayed
  • When it's night Chickens don't move
  • Added Texture for Workbench with Chest
  • By going near Walls, it displays the amount of health the wall has
  • Added Fences (cheaper than a wooden wall - also has less hp then a wall - keeps chickens inside an area)
  • When holding B, the amount of space and the backpack size shows up
  • Default player texture has changed and when looks different ways if you press A or D (W and S to come soon)
  • Can now eat blueberries
  • Gnomes have a chance to either be a misc trader or animal trade (more to come in the future)
  • more info on the WIKI
  • If Magic Gnomes don't show a number but instead unidentified. Press F10 to set the number, or the game will crash when you save!
  • Added the first 7 Days underneath the Seasons text
  • Blueberries and Berry bushes are now affected by the season. They grow the most in Spring and do not grow in winter
  • Added basic lighting to the game

    (Torches will come in a later update so have fun with the night time)
  • Zombies despawn at 9am

- Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the game crashing when picking up chicken poop
  • When you click on stone wall it displays a stone wall (no longer displays Stone Flooring)
  • Changed the collision box for an egg

