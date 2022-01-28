Lighting, Fences, Upgrades and more!

v0.3.0.19:
Added:
- Chickens now have a sitting down animation for when it's night time
- When interacting with chickens , the happiness, egg readiness and actions are now displayed
- When it's night Chickens don't move
- Added Texture for Workbench with Chest
- By going near Walls, it displays the amount of health the wall has
- Added Fences (cheaper than a wooden wall - also has less hp then a wall - keeps chickens inside an area)
- When holding B, the amount of space and the backpack size shows up
- Default player texture has changed and when looks different ways if you press A or D (W and S to come soon)
- Can now eat blueberries
- Gnomes have a chance to either be a misc trader or animal trade (more to come in the future)
- If Magic Gnomes don't show a number but instead unidentified. Press F10 to set the number, or the game will crash when you save!
- Added the first 7 Days underneath the Seasons text
- Blueberries and Berry bushes are now affected by the season. They grow the most in Spring and do not grow in winter
- Added basic lighting to the game
(Torches will come in a later update so have fun with the night time)
- Zombies despawn at 9am
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed the game crashing when picking up chicken poop
- When you click on stone wall it displays a stone wall (no longer displays Stone Flooring)
- Changed the collision box for an egg
Changed files in this update