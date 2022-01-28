- Texturing/Mapping of Jet
- VR hands are now animated instead of static
- Fixed wobble issue in non-VR character model while seated in vehicles
- Fixed bug that was preventing deletion of newly added control binds
- Fixed RWR and radar displays being unstable
- Fixed inverted behavior of AI ball instrument
- Improved formatting of VR calibration menu
- Added new step for VR players in tutorial where you can calibrate your avatar in front of a mirror
- Replaced hands and wrists in character model
Project : Skyscape update for 28 January 2022
Patch 4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
