Project : Skyscape update for 28 January 2022

Patch 4

Patch 4

Patchnotes
  • Texturing/Mapping of Jet
  • VR hands are now animated instead of static
  • Fixed wobble issue in non-VR character model while seated in vehicles
  • Fixed bug that was preventing deletion of newly added control binds
  • Fixed RWR and radar displays being unstable
  • Fixed inverted behavior of AI ball instrument
  • Improved formatting of VR calibration menu
  • Added new step for VR players in tutorial where you can calibrate your avatar in front of a mirror
  • Replaced hands and wrists in character model

