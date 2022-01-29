 Skip to content

Unfortunate Spacemen update for 29 January 2022

Hotfix 1.6.1

Hotfix 1.6.1 · Build 8102301

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 1.6.1 has fixed a few issues for ya, enjoy!

  • Fixed: Toxic Ink not applying damage or debuff anymore.
  • Fixed: Press Conference not giving any points.
  • Fixed: Locker Cleaning not giving any points.
  • Fixed: Spacemen can see Traitor translocator waypoint
  • Fixed: Duress "exhibit" room no longer allows passing between gaps where players can get stuck.
  • Fixed: Texture scale on Bubbles Visor is incorrect
  • Fixed: Conductor Helmet and Marauder Helmet sharing same description.
  • Fixed: Conductor Helmet achievement not listed in the menu.
  • Fixed: Brainsucker slime texture not showing on the helmet itself.
  • Fixed: Abduction trees don't have collision
  • Fixed: Ghosts don't receive points for destroying Company Servers
  • Fixed: No points are awarded for eating leftovers

