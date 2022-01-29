Hotfix 1.6.1 has fixed a few issues for ya, enjoy!
- Fixed: Toxic Ink not applying damage or debuff anymore.
- Fixed: Press Conference not giving any points.
- Fixed: Locker Cleaning not giving any points.
- Fixed: Spacemen can see Traitor translocator waypoint
- Fixed: Duress "exhibit" room no longer allows passing between gaps where players can get stuck.
- Fixed: Texture scale on Bubbles Visor is incorrect
- Fixed: Conductor Helmet and Marauder Helmet sharing same description.
- Fixed: Conductor Helmet achievement not listed in the menu.
- Fixed: Brainsucker slime texture not showing on the helmet itself.
- Fixed: Abduction trees don't have collision
- Fixed: Ghosts don't receive points for destroying Company Servers
- Fixed: No points are awarded for eating leftovers
Changed files in this update