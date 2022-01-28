Patch 0.2.1

Hi, just cleaning up some stuff from the big update earlier this week. Changes below!
**Changelog ver 0.2.1
Game**
- Added option to turn off cursor squash-n-stretch (Options > Gameplay)
- Improved consistency of cursor squash-n-stretch
- Improved smoothness of arena spin
- Fixed inconsistent trail clone distance across framerates
- Fixed duplicate results screens appearing if pausing at the end of a song
- Fixed warp helper still being visible during results screen
- Changed mouse pause to a toggle in Options > Gameplay (and set default to off)
- Fixed progress ring + score circle not updating during pause/unpause animations
Editor
- Fixed audio muting when losing application focus while loading a level
- Fixed event line still being visible when fullscreen previewing with echo bg
Misc
- Options: when vSync is on, the framerate slider is disabled and displays the monitor's native framerate
- Fixed softlock in Level Select when returning to a folder that no longer exists
- Fixed main Level Select "backing" out of folders when pressing Esc after having navigated into nested folders in User Levels
Changed files in this update