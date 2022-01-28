 Skip to content

Soundodger 2 update for 28 January 2022

Patch 0.2.1

Hi, just cleaning up some stuff from the big update earlier this week. Changes below!

**Changelog ver 0.2.1

Game**

  • Added option to turn off cursor squash-n-stretch (Options > Gameplay)
  • Improved consistency of cursor squash-n-stretch
  • Improved smoothness of arena spin
  • Fixed inconsistent trail clone distance across framerates
  • Fixed duplicate results screens appearing if pausing at the end of a song
  • Fixed warp helper still being visible during results screen
  • Changed mouse pause to a toggle in Options > Gameplay (and set default to off)
  • Fixed progress ring + score circle not updating during pause/unpause animations

Editor

  • Fixed audio muting when losing application focus while loading a level
  • Fixed event line still being visible when fullscreen previewing with echo bg

Misc

  • Options: when vSync is on, the framerate slider is disabled and displays the monitor's native framerate
  • Fixed softlock in Level Select when returning to a folder that no longer exists
  • Fixed main Level Select "backing" out of folders when pressing Esc after having navigated into nested folders in User Levels

