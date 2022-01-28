Added Invert Y - axis. You can now toggle it on or off, works both in and out of vehicles.
Added and Backhoe back bucket you can now use it to load dirt.
Added Foxy Log Skidder Cage around the windows.
Shortened the arm2 on the backhoe it looks better.
Adjusted the reverse speed on the vehicles.
Added Road to the next update, if you go to far it will reset you back to start point.
Added flip to the vehicles you can flip them back up.
Fixed the power ui for the magnet from staying on all the time when the magnet is not on the backhoe.
Metal and Hauling RPG Simulator update for 28 January 2022
Bug Fixes, Added Backhoe Bucket and more!
Added Invert Y - axis. You can now toggle it on or off, works both in and out of vehicles.
Changed files in this update