Solitaire Expeditions update for 28 January 2022

Variant #108: Australian Patience

Variant #108: Australian Patience

28 January 2022

Build 8102106

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update adds variant #108: Australian Patience. This game is from the Klondike family and has some different rules for building on the tableau:

There is also a new background 'Nature' which can be seen in the screenshot above.

Other changes:

  • Scorption II: Adjusted difficulty rating to Hard
  • Fixed weird animation at the beginning of Fan, Demon Fan, and La Belle Lucie
  • Added 'Show Rules' buttons to the game selection dialog in expedition mode so you can read the rules before deciding which game to choose

