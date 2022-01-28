Today's update adds variant #108: Australian Patience. This game is from the Klondike family and has some different rules for building on the tableau:
There is also a new background 'Nature' which can be seen in the screenshot above.
Other changes:
- Scorption II: Adjusted difficulty rating to Hard
- Fixed weird animation at the beginning of Fan, Demon Fan, and La Belle Lucie
- Added 'Show Rules' buttons to the game selection dialog in expedition mode so you can read the rules before deciding which game to choose
Changed files in this update