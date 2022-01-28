Update 1.1.0 Necromancy Revival

**
Neutral camps
Camps are located on neutral sectors. There are various types of undead in the camps:**
- Skeleton Warrior (fast and weak infantry with huge ranged defence)
- Zombie Warrior (slow and tenacious infantry)
- Zombie Archer (slow and strong archer)
- Skeleton Mage (strong and very long-range mage)
- Mounted Zombie (tenacious and fast cavalry)
- Necromancer (very strong long-range cavalry mage)
Defeating camps brings various random trophies:
- Resources
- Technologies
- Necrotic gifts (only way to get)
**
Necromancer's Lair
Pick the perfect composition of troops to go to the lair.
Defeat an army of rising undead as one of the three races to protect the continent from darkness.
Rework of Divine Gifts
Each time you can choose one of five random gifts. Each gift has its own negative effect strength:**
- Slight
- Average
- Severe
The negative effect is random, but is 1 of 3 types:
- Economic
- Defensive
- Offensive
Gifts that have been removed:
- Gift of confidence
- Gift of wwiftness
- Gift of greed
- Gift of hardness
- Gift of rage
- Gift of ferocity
New gifts:
- Bone armor
First enemy attack vs each your units will be decreased by 40%.
- Necrotic factory
Each turn creates 2 Skeleton Warriors in capital. Permanently reduce population growth by 1.
- Immortal army
20% of dead units rise up as Zombie Warrior.
- Amulet of corruption
In battles with your hero, the enemy squad takes 3 pure damage for each unit at the end of each turn.
- Necronomicon
Each turn creates 2 Skeleton Mages in capital. Permanently reduce population growth by 2.
**
Balance changes
Gifts
Frozen magic:**
- coefficient:
10%-> 15%
Reforging:
- coefficient:
3%-> 5%
Earth fury:
- power:
2-> 3
Interface improvements
- During the preparation for the battle, the available cells turn yellow.
- During the battle, the cells available for movement turn green.
- Added description of gifts in the battle log.
- Added a list of players in the session.
- Many small changes.
Changed files in this update