Update 1.1.0 Necromancy Revival

Neutral camps



Camps are located on neutral sectors. There are various types of undead in the camps:**

Skeleton Warrior (fast and weak infantry with huge ranged defence)

Zombie Warrior (slow and tenacious infantry)

Zombie Archer (slow and strong archer)

Skeleton Mage (strong and very long-range mage)

Mounted Zombie (tenacious and fast cavalry)

Necromancer (very strong long-range cavalry mage)

Defeating camps brings various random trophies:

Resources

Technologies

Necrotic gifts (only way to get)

Necromancer's Lair



Pick the perfect composition of troops to go to the lair.

Defeat an army of rising undead as one of the three races to protect the continent from darkness.



Rework of Divine Gifts



Each time you can choose one of five random gifts. Each gift has its own negative effect strength:**

Slight

Average

Severe

The negative effect is random, but is 1 of 3 types:

Economic

Defensive

Offensive

Gifts that have been removed:

Gift of confidence

Gift of wwiftness

Gift of greed

Gift of hardness

Gift of rage

Gift of ferocity

New gifts:

Bone armor

First enemy attack vs each your units will be decreased by 40%.

First enemy attack vs each your units will be decreased by 40%. Necrotic factory

Each turn creates 2 Skeleton Warriors in capital. Permanently reduce population growth by 1.

Each turn creates 2 Skeleton Warriors in capital. Permanently reduce population growth by 1. Immortal army

20% of dead units rise up as Zombie Warrior.

20% of dead units rise up as Zombie Warrior. Amulet of corruption

In battles with your hero, the enemy squad takes 3 pure damage for each unit at the end of each turn.

In battles with your hero, the enemy squad takes 3 pure damage for each unit at the end of each turn. Necronomicon

Each turn creates 2 Skeleton Mages in capital. Permanently reduce population growth by 2.

Gifts



Frozen magic:**

coefficient: 10% -> 15%

Reforging:

coefficient: 3% -> 5%

Earth fury:

power: 2 -> 3

Interface improvements