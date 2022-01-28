 Skip to content

Aquamarine update for 28 January 2022

Aquamarine v1.0.5 Patch Notes

Here's one more patch before the weekend, and it's another small batch of updates. Mostly bug fixes, plus some added content to help with understanding some major mechanics of the game. Notes below.

  • Fixed a bug causing softlocks when a creature kills another creature
  • Fixed a bug causing multiple spawns of an upgrade item
  • Fixed a bug stopping some tutorial messages from minimizing
  • Added new content for gem clusters, they can now be scanned to gather data points
  • Slightly raised the amounts of energy collected with each gem, which scales according to difficulty
  • Fixed various small errors and visual issues

That's the long and short of it! Have a happy weekend everyone, and keep the feedback and suggestions coming.

🌊👁🌐

- Team Moebial

