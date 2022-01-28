New World: 3-Year Anniversary Update!

Version 1.15.0 release notes

It’s hard for us to believe that it’s already the 3rd Anniversary of launching A Dance of Fire and Ice on Steam, but here we are. Time has flown by, and we continue to be surprised and honored by the positive feedback we’ve seen from players about our simple rhythm game. We really appreciate everyone who has played the game, whether you’ve mastered the skills on your own, shared your scores with friends, or streamed yourself marathoning 6-X until you finally got it right.

To celebrate the 3-Year Anniversary, we’ve got a few additions to the game this week!

Here's our full changelog if you prefer not to miss every single detail.

Collaboration with “Rhythm Journey”

New World: Fear Grows, with music by Linky

Recently we became fans of a new indie rhythm game, Rhythm Journey. It's a game inspired by ADOFAI on the surface (with tutorial levels for each song, speed trials, one-hit death etc), but actually tackles a different aspect of rhythm theory! It's focused on teaching you different kick and snare rhythms on the drums, so it uses two buttons instead of one. Each song is written to teach you a unique rhythm, from ghost notes to swing notes to fun drum fills. We at 7th Beat Games are all about unique rhythm mechanics so we love it. Not enough people are playing this game, so now we're doing a collab so that more of you will check it out. The new world, RJ, has a special one-time gimmick that's a nod to their game's mechanic, guess what it is…

Thanks to Linky, the musician of Rhythm Journey for supplying the song and also making all the tutorial tracks! And check their game out for their part of the collab, featuring their interpretation of ADOFAI's title track!

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/rhythm-journey/id1602799241

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.melovity.rhythmjourney/

New Options: “Practice” and “No Fail” Modes

We’re introduced two new options for helping players learn levels they’re stuck on.

Practice Mode: With the Practice Mode option toggled on, you can practice a segment of a level that you’ve failed on. After you lose, press the P key before respawning to trigger Practice Mode. This will give you a chance to practice the segment of the song that you’re stuck on. You can exit Practice Mode in the Pause Menu. This feature can be used on both official levels and custom community levels.

No Fail Mode: No Fail Mode is an option you can use while playing custom community levels. This “No Fail” option allows you to continue to the next tile even if you miss it, and it disables Overloading. When you finish the level, the Results Screen will display info about your misses if you have the “Detailed Results” option toggled on. In a way, it’s like playing the custom level with Invincibility. We hope this is useful for learning really difficult custom levels, or having the option to enjoy the full song even if you cannot complete the level on your own.

You can enable “No Fail” mode in the Custom Level Editor by clicking the armor icon in the bottom right corner. You can also toggle it in the Custom Level Select menu by pressing the N key. An icon will display in the corner while you play, indicating that you are playing with “No Fail” mode on.

New: Featured Levels

In the years since the game’s launch onto Steam, we have seen really incredible work done by the community with the custom level editor. Knowing that some players might not search through Steam Workshop to find these creations, we decided we wanted to find a way to highlight them and add them to the game for everyone to enjoy. We reached out to the original musicians and the level creators and will now begin adding a few of our favorites to the game! This way, even users who don’t search through Steam Workshop can easily find these levels we enjoyed.

You can now find these levels by heading to the Custom Level Select and entering the “Featured Levels” section. We will update this section with more levels periodically throughout the year, so you will hear from us again on more favorites we’ve been playing.

Nichipe will be joining us in handling the search and curation for custom Featured Levels. He has played over a thousand ADOFAI levels, and has a great Youtube channel where he tries out and discusses great levels each year, so working together has been a natural fit. Thank you, Nichipe!

We also plan to add these levels to the iOS and Android versions of A Dance of Fire and Ice in the future, allowing mobile players to also enjoy them.

Our first few Featured Levels are:

Final Phase, music by Plum, level design by Daming

Barrage, music by Halv, level design by NumbEr07

Make It Funky Now, music by DOT96, level design by PizzaLovers007

Coming Soon: Neo Cosmos

In case you missed it, we’re working on an expansion to A Dance of Fire and Ice! It’s called Neo Cosmos, and it’s directed by TaroNuke, creator of NotITG and UKSRT! It features a new set of levels, and a few gameplay surprises. We’re still working hard on it, but we do have a teaser to share…

YouTube

Neo Cosmos will be a paid DLC, but free updates will continue to be added to the base game A Dance of Fire and Ice even after it’s out.

Thanks for playing, and thanks for all the incredible feedback on Steam, Twitter, and Discord over the past three years. We still have more plans for A Dance of Fire and Ice, and we’re excited to keep working on them. Thank you for coming on this journey with us!

Our fans run a Discord server where you can talk about our games and the level editor: [discord.gg/rhythmdr](discord.gg/rhythmdr)

Twitter: https://twitter.com/adofai

Website: https://www.7thbe.at