Solar Rogue update for 28 January 2022

Meaningful Random Log

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Captain!

Another minor update I've been wanting to add to the game for some time now. Some people thought the random log messages that show up from time to time where quite fun but from the beginning I was planning to make them more relevant with dynamic information showing up from time to time to help new players figure out what's happening. This is the major update this week. You'll now see messages like:

  • Captain, We're running out of space!
  • Captain, Engineering might have broken some stuff... again.
  • Analysis show that Jerg have <redacted> (play the game!)
  • Hold down the mouse click to force move to your desired location
  • and many more!

Other minor bug fixes:

  • Fixed an important crash that happened when enemy ships stepped on Energy Anomaly
  • Display proper movement speed modifier for human battleship

