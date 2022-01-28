 Skip to content

MyDockFinder update for 28 January 2022

version 1.6 update

Build 8101681

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog
  • Added the dock switch theme function, and the switch theme menu to increase the upload function. At present, this upload method is a temporary and simple method, and there will be a complete creative workshop program later.Development documentation please see here
  • Optimize the dock to show and hide
  • The dock minimized animation rendering was changed to the old version, and WinUI rendering was cancelled to prevent the problem of individual graphics cards from flickering.
  • Corrected Korean translation, thanks to @U_ゼータ_U
  • Corrected traditional Chinese translation, thanks to @nightsnowlin
  • Fix and optimize other issues

Changed files in this update

MyDockFinder Content Depot 1787091
