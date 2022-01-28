version 1.6 update

Changelog
- Added the dock switch theme function, and the switch theme menu to increase the upload function. At present, this upload method is a temporary and simple method, and there will be a complete creative workshop program later.Development documentation please see here
- Optimize the dock to show and hide
- The dock minimized animation rendering was changed to the old version, and WinUI rendering was cancelled to prevent the problem of individual graphics cards from flickering.
- Corrected Korean translation, thanks to @U_ゼータ_U
- Corrected traditional Chinese translation, thanks to @nightsnowlin
- Fix and optimize other issues
Changed files in this update