Laser League: World Arena Lunar New Year Event

Dear players,

The Lunar New Year is approaching, we've decorated the game and prepared special Bundles for you. In 2022, we will continue to move forward, enjoy and have fun!

Dressed up in the Luna New Year theme style. Find out the decorates in-game! Online event mode!

Beginning of the new year, it's time for some change and boost. A new online mode was added and will be available until February 3th 6:00AM. During this time, the player can join the event mode from mode select or add it to the quick match queue. The new game mode will randomly combine two special rules。, the rules are as below:

Rule List :

-Invert: Invert Player Control

-Chaos: Ability will affect teammates

-Ability Boost: Rapid ability charge

-Wormhole: Hard to predict when across the wall

-Addition Powerup: Addition powerup when spawning

2022 Lunar New Year limited Bundle, don't miss it if you like it!

Kit Bundle, Contains 3 kits with exclusive special effects: Lion Tora, KiRin Tora, and Dragon Tora.

Customize Bundle, Contains Lunar New Year limited Sniper lantern skin, dynamic emoji, and a cool laser texture.

The sale ends on February the 7th 06:00 UTC.

Come meet friends who also love Laser League by joining the community Discord:

https://discord.gg/LaserLeague

Our official website: https://ceasia.hk/LLWA/