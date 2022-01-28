 Skip to content

Automation update for 28 January 2022

Intro video removed

Build 8101660

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The intro video has been removed due to issues with crashes while loading the program (you're not missing anything, was trying to be fancy with a video logo...)

BUT it will likely also mean that systems which can't play the intro video also won't be able to play the basics video. There is now a PDF of a basics slide show placed in the "media\videos" folder as a reference.

The Basics video has also been uploaded to YouTube:

Also I wanted to confirm the Level Complete conditions are only working for the first 3 machines. All the machines are open to play with no restrictions, the remaining level achievements will roll out in updates ASAP.

Thank you everyone! Happy Automating!

Changed files in this update

Automation Content Depot 1698691
  
