Intro video removed

The intro video has been removed due to issues with crashes while loading the program (you're not missing anything, was trying to be fancy with a video logo...)

BUT it will likely also mean that systems which can't play the intro video also won't be able to play the basics video. There is now a PDF of a basics slide show placed in the "media\videos" folder as a reference.

The Basics video has also been uploaded to YouTube:

YouTube

Also I wanted to confirm the Level Complete conditions are only working for the first 3 machines. All the machines are open to play with no restrictions, the remaining level achievements will roll out in updates ASAP.

Thank you everyone! Happy Automating!