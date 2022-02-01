 Skip to content

WGT Golf update for 1 February 2022

1.74.0 release notes

1.74.0 release notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Callaway Rogue ST Clubs - Improve all-around performance with the latest from Callaway
  • Lunar New Year Shirt - Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with a free shirt
  • Lovebird Showdown - Love is in the air! New Showdown starts Valentine's Day
  • Lovebird Shirt - Steal a few hearts with Showdown-matching apparel
  • WGT Live Series - Earn a spot on the leaderboard in the February Open, starting soon!

