- Callaway Rogue ST Clubs - Improve all-around performance with the latest from Callaway
- Lunar New Year Shirt - Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with a free shirt
- Lovebird Showdown - Love is in the air! New Showdown starts Valentine's Day
- Lovebird Shirt - Steal a few hearts with Showdown-matching apparel
- WGT Live Series - Earn a spot on the leaderboard in the February Open, starting soon!
WGT Golf update for 1 February 2022
1.74.0 release notes
WGT Golf Mac Content Depot 1182021
WGT Golf PC Content Depot 1182022
Changed files in this update