Update 2.2

Hello everyone, here are a few updates we have at present. The basic design of level 2 is finished. Some puzzle elements have been added throughout the level, we also introduced a new drone enemy bot. The overall performance of the game has been improved by adding occlusion culling. We are aiming to get updates out about every 2 weeks. This is our first game title and adventure, we are a small group of about 3 people working on this game.
Feel free to leave comments.
puzzle elements
drone enemy bot
Changed files in this update