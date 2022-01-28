 Skip to content

sol3000 update for 28 January 2022

Update 2.2

Update 2.2

28 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, here are a few updates we have at present. The basic design of level 2 is finished. Some puzzle elements have been added throughout the level, we also introduced a new drone enemy bot. The overall performance of the game has been improved by adding occlusion culling. We are aiming to get updates out about every 2 weeks. This is our first game title and adventure, we are a small group of about 3 people working on this game. 

Feel free to leave comments.



puzzle elements



drone enemy bot

