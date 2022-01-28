Beacon 3.04

Patch 3.04 is now released adding Save and Quit after Mutation Rolls, Difficulty Select on New Game, longer timers for Timed loot, and many other tweaks and fixes!

Timed loot and secrets should be a bit easier to obtain now for players that like to explore, along with a removal of the Shop Timer to make it optional to fight the Master Scavenger shopkeeper whenever. Statistics on many mutations have been adjusted as well to reduce the amount of Speed reducing mutations and give some mutations lower stat reductions overall.

Thanks to our players for the continued feedback! We are beginning to work on a new content patch for the game that should release in the next couple months. Until then read the full 3.04 patch notes below!

Patch 3.04

Misc

Difficulty - Added Difficulty Selection menu when New Game is selected

Reconstitute - Added Save and Quit to Reconstitute after the Mutation Roll screen

Keyboard Bindings - Changed Grenade to F and Flashlight to G by default

Level 3, 5, and 6 Elevators - Set to lock the player when traveling to the next level, and increased speed of elevators

Tutorial - Replaced Scrap Barrier with Locked Crate to prevent potential player block if the earlier Scrap drops aren't picked up

Tutorial - Increased weapon variety from crates in the tutorial

Optimized Solus Sporeling objects present in all Solus zones to remove the animations

Achievements - Removed Cream of the Crop and Bottom of the Barrel achievements (6 Positive and 6 Negative stats on a single DNA piece)

Balance

Shop - Removed 2 Minute Timer to fight the Master Scavenger. Now will always present the player the option to engage the shopkeeper when their desk is approached.

Mini Timer Crates - Changed unlock timer from 2 minutes to 3 minutes, updated Notifier to say Local Timer to indicate it is for the specific level along with a secondary ring around the timer

Level 3 Miniboss Rush Arena - Changed Unlock Timer from 15 minutes to 20 minutes

Level 4 Polluted Swampspore Island - Changed Unlock Timer from 20 minutes to 30 minutes

Level 5 Prism Weapons Lockers - Changed Unlock Timer from 30 minutes to 40 minutes

Scrap Machine: Employee Slot Machine - Added Luck chance increases to the loot table, making it more common to get Passive Items, Grenade Mods, and higher Scrap drops based on your Luck stat

Scrap Machines - Raised amount of damage required for enemies to destroy Scrap Machines (Should still only require one Fragment Grenade)

Act 1 Hivemind Boss - Reduced Tail Slam stun duration, slam range, and damage.

Act 2 Native Ultratumor Boss - Increased move speed and rotation speed, set all enemies in the arena to be killed when the main boss is killed.

Act 2 Uncharted Ultra Icosatron Boss - Increased move speed and rotation speed

Mutation: Sack Feet - Removed -40 Speed Stat

Mutation: Stimulating Tentacles - Reduced from -40 Speed to -20 Speed

Mutation: Purulent Feet - Changed negative stat from -40 Speed to -10% Critical Hit

Mutation: Defensive Claws - Changed negative stat from -40 Speed to -40 Stamina

Mutation: Scuttling Claws - Increased Speed bonus while Strafing from 120 to 300

Mutation: Limp Tentacle - Changed negative stat from -20 Speed to -20 Stamina

Mutation: Feelers - Reduced from -40 Speed to -20 Speed

Mutation: Holo Head - Removed +10% Resistance buff, increased to +3 Accuracy and +1% Resistance per 5 Health Lost

