Beacon 3.04

Patch 3.04 is now released adding Save and Quit after Mutation Rolls, Difficulty Select on New Game, longer timers for Timed loot, and many other tweaks and fixes!
Timed loot and secrets should be a bit easier to obtain now for players that like to explore, along with a removal of the Shop Timer to make it optional to fight the Master Scavenger shopkeeper whenever. Statistics on many mutations have been adjusted as well to reduce the amount of Speed reducing mutations and give some mutations lower stat reductions overall.
Thanks to our players for the continued feedback! We are beginning to work on a new content patch for the game that should release in the next couple months. Until then read the full 3.04 patch notes below!
Patch 3.04
Misc
- Difficulty - Added Difficulty Selection menu when New Game is selected
- Reconstitute - Added Save and Quit to Reconstitute after the Mutation Roll screen
- Keyboard Bindings - Changed Grenade to F and Flashlight to G by default
- Level 3, 5, and 6 Elevators - Set to lock the player when traveling to the next level, and increased speed of elevators
- Tutorial - Replaced Scrap Barrier with Locked Crate to prevent potential player block if the earlier Scrap drops aren't picked up
- Tutorial - Increased weapon variety from crates in the tutorial
- Optimized Solus Sporeling objects present in all Solus zones to remove the animations
- Achievements - Removed Cream of the Crop and Bottom of the Barrel achievements (6 Positive and 6 Negative stats on a single DNA piece)
Balance
- Shop - Removed 2 Minute Timer to fight the Master Scavenger. Now will always present the player the option to engage the shopkeeper when their desk is approached.
- Mini Timer Crates - Changed unlock timer from 2 minutes to 3 minutes, updated Notifier to say Local Timer to indicate it is for the specific level along with a secondary ring around the timer
- Level 3 Miniboss Rush Arena - Changed Unlock Timer from 15 minutes to 20 minutes
- Level 4 Polluted Swampspore Island - Changed Unlock Timer from 20 minutes to 30 minutes
- Level 5 Prism Weapons Lockers - Changed Unlock Timer from 30 minutes to 40 minutes
- Scrap Machine: Employee Slot Machine - Added Luck chance increases to the loot table, making it more common to get Passive Items, Grenade Mods, and higher Scrap drops based on your Luck stat
- Scrap Machines - Raised amount of damage required for enemies to destroy Scrap Machines (Should still only require one Fragment Grenade)
- Act 1 Hivemind Boss - Reduced Tail Slam stun duration, slam range, and damage.
- Act 2 Native Ultratumor Boss - Increased move speed and rotation speed, set all enemies in the arena to be killed when the main boss is killed.
- Act 2 Uncharted Ultra Icosatron Boss - Increased move speed and rotation speed
- Mutation: Sack Feet - Removed -40 Speed Stat
- Mutation: Stimulating Tentacles - Reduced from -40 Speed to -20 Speed
- Mutation: Purulent Feet - Changed negative stat from -40 Speed to -10% Critical Hit
- Mutation: Defensive Claws - Changed negative stat from -40 Speed to -40 Stamina
- Mutation: Scuttling Claws - Increased Speed bonus while Strafing from 120 to 300
- Mutation: Limp Tentacle - Changed negative stat from -20 Speed to -20 Stamina
- Mutation: Feelers - Reduced from -40 Speed to -20 Speed
- Mutation: Holo Head - Removed +10% Resistance buff, increased to +3 Accuracy and +1% Resistance per 5 Health Lost
Fixes
- Fixed Act 2 Ultratumor and Ultra Icosatron bosses being able to roll off of the arena
- Fixed Pyro Droid sometimes being unkillable and frozen after its Death animation (Can now be killed before the animation completes to prevent the explosion)
- Fixed Level 6 Flauros loot waypoint deleting after the crate is opened
- Fixed Level 6 Onyx Mementos at the bottom sometimes spawning the incorrect object
- Fixed some objects spawned by the Onyx Golem boss not deleting correctly, stacking sounds in the background and causing the music to cut out while fighting
- Attempted fix for Solus Weiner enemies hitting themselves with their own projectiles
- Fixed some crates being blow-openable by enemies before the player arrives allowing the loot to sometimes get stuck in the air
- Fixed DNA Synthesizer not being blow-uppable with explosives
- Fixed Weather on Level 5 and 6 not immediately applying on level load
- Fixed Oil Spill Flame traps applying the wrong type of Flame debuff, making it inextinguishable by dodging
- Fixed Radiation Weapons not having number designations
