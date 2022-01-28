First major update

The game has been updated. The changes are:
- The most major change is that I added a new puzzle game mode so the game has more content. It currently has one introductory level and two actual puzzle levels. I might add more puzzle levels but that wouldn't be for a while in the future.
- Sprinting has been removed and instead character speed is tied to the current level. So what was full sprint before is now just the speed you move at through the maze
- Fixed the problem where the UI elements don't resize properly when you change to a larger screen resolution.
- When you complete a game-mode you are no longer forced to quit the game. Instead you quit to the main menu
- The compass in the maze has been switched out for a lever which gives a clue for where the exit is.
Again, hopefully nothing has broken as I've also made a lot of changes to code.
Changed files in this update