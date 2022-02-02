5.5.1 | Bugfix Patch

Features
Beta Feature
- Wiggle progress will no longer regress when not actively wiggling, with both the new and old wiggle interactions
Content
- The Coldwind Farm - Fractured Cowshed map has been re-enabled.
- The Crotus Prenn Asylum - Father Campbell's Chapel has been re-enabled.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused tooltips to linger in the Settings menu
- Fixed an issue that caused the Cannibal not to be able to break a pallet after hitting a survivor in the same chainsaw sweep.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Demogorgon's Shred ability to sometimes not break pallets.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Eruption perk to go into cooldown when triggering on a completed generator.
- Fixed an issue that caused stuns triggered through the Power Struggle duration to be reduced more than intended when the killer is equipped with the Enduring perk.
- Fixed an issue that caused the blessing SFX to continue after a survivor is hit after an unvalidated interruption attempt.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Glyph and Red Envelope interactions not to be interruptible by the killer.
- Fixed an issue that caused the wrong animation to be played when using the Deathslinger's Aim Down Sights right after interacting with a Red Envelope.
- Fixed an issue that caused the loud noise indicator not to appear when an AI player fails a skill check during the tutorial.
- Fixed an issue that may cause the Nemesis' tentacle to be invisible during recovery after hitting an object.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Expert Killer and Expert Survivor achievements to unlock when the grade threshold has not been met. (Steam only)
- Fixed an issue that occasionally caused an offering to appear out of place on the offerings loading screen
- Fixed an issue that caused the floating ink VFX to be missing in some of The Artist's customization.
- Fixed an issue that caused the killer music to not change properly when switching roles from a Survivor wearing a 'Modern Tales' outfits.
- Fixed an issue that caused an inconsistent sound effect to play when hitting the fireplace in the chalet, in the Mount Ormond Resort map.
- Fixed an issue that caused the killer to be unable to use a hook when it spawns too close to a bush wall near the big house in Badham IV.
- Fixed an issue that caused the possibility to ''Dead Hard'' from the balcony onto the shelves in the main hall of RPD.
- Fixed an issue that caused a lack of hooks in the library of the RPD map.
- Fixed an issue that caused the killer to become stuck beside a hatch in the main building in the Storehouse.
- Fixed an issue that caused a Glyph to spawn too high in the Yamaoka map.
- Fixed an issue that caused The Artist to not fall smoothly from the Thompson house vault.
- Fixed an issue that caused two pallets to spawn on the same tile in The MacMillan Estate.
- Fixed an issue that caused low quality shadows from the generator lights.
- Tentatively fixed an issue that caused Meg's Deathgarden head cosmetic to not be available anymore.
- Tentatively fixed an issue that caused Jane's Twitch shirt cosmetic to be available for all players.
Known Issues
- The Haddonfield map and the Strode Realty Key offering have been disabled.
- The Nurse has a delay when starting to charge a chain blink.
- The Nurse's hand doesn't reflect the current blink charge when chain blinking.
- As The Nurse, blinking and having a grab validation fail causes The Nurse to not enter the fatigue state.
- We are also investigating reports of not being able to attack right after a chain blink.
Changed files in this update