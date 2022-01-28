Phase 3 Release!!

Good New Volunteers! Phase 3 of the Series Test and update V0.8 is now live!

I'm going to put this part first as it's the most important. With phase 3 of Anna: The Series Test going live today, the price of the game will be rising over the next few days. (Pending Approval.) This won't affect anyone who has already purchased the game or purchases it before the change.

This update has been another 8 months of non-stop work and passion for me, as well as doubling the amount of content Anna: The Series Test already has to offer. I just felt like I needed to be upfront about this so there isn't any surprise or confusion further down the line.

Now on to the good stuff! Here's the update changes for version 0.8:

3800 New renders! Which brings the total renders in this game up from just 4000 to just under 8000. (Which is so close to doubling the original release.)

24 new video renders and 50+ new unlockable additions to the gallery!

The Series Test now sits on 85,000 lines of code which is way up from the original 32,000 version 0.7 had.

9 different unique endings! (The last news update did announce there was 12, which is still technically true. But to clarify, there 9 different unique endings, one of which has 3 different variables. On top there is then also 10 different variations of the 'normal' ending scene depending who you have left.)

Font Choices! The most requested update was to have to option to change the font used in the game. Listened and learnt, there is now 9 different options you can choose from.

One new relationship opens up in the way of Miss Freya Valentina! Which if you've already 'romanced', or rather been stalked by Aiko , can open up into a three way relationship.

A new form of checklist has been implemented at the end of the game, or the main menu, which will track all your progress with each Replica and Alleyne separately. So it's easier to see what routes could of been taken.

The branches vary drastically more in this new update than ever before! Last time your choices did affect how the Series Test played out, but now it will becomes much more apparent how your choices are driving the test with the addition of true routes which are centered around your choices. (And even if you miss all true routes, your choices will still change each interaction for small changes to huge ones.)

The secret replica has been removed! If you happened to come across her minimal presence in the original release, you will no longer see her in this one. The overall route her path was taking no longer fit with the addition of Alleyne, so she has been scarped and her story has been adapted into your character route.

Various grammar and spelling corrections have been made to make the story smoother. (This is still early access though so if you find any more, they are being worked on.)

From the start of change three you have the option to change your name! (This is an option to keep the name already chosen by or you to pick for a choice of two true names for you character. Also you are now told at the beginning of the test that you're female to avoid confusion later on)

A big change for this update is that from phase 3 onwards your character has a face and a body! Nearly everything up to this point was rendered from a first person perspective, but as The Series Test developed it became increasingly harder to render new scenes from this view without rehashing the same old stuff. (Also the sexual content has a new breath of life with another view.) So as the Series Test continues onward, you'll see more of the Volunteer you're playing as. I hope people are okay with this change. So meet your volunteer!

I've already gone over what to expect from this phase in terms of story in the last news announcement, however I'll repost some of the renders along with one or two of the new checklists below for anyone who has missed those.







The addition of true routes is a huge step forward for The Series Test as it can drastically change the way the test will play out and in future updates some (or all) will be given branching options for endings. These begin in this phase and you will be notified at the end of phase three if you're in one of these routes. So feel free to play around with the test and see which ones you can find out of the six. The requirements for these routes are all based around your choices.

I'll end this here. Lastly though, I want to say there is an absolute ton of new content in this update, but with the Series Test being based around player choices and branching stories, if you're playing one solo route you will not see everything which is new. Which is fine, play it your way as it's built for you after all. There is still loads and loads of content for you. To see everything though will require more than one go around. Just a tip. Play it how you want Volunteer!!

Okay, looks like that is all. Just thanks again to everyone who has played, purchased, reviewed and been there with Anna: The Series Test. I love going into the discussions and emails to talk to you lot about what you think and what you choose, so please let me know what you think of the girls and this phase! Thank you all again! See you soon in phase 3, Volunteers!